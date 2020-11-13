Talbotstown NS scoops €50k in Aldi competition

By Elizabeth Lee

Principal Lisa Jackson accepted the top prize of €50,000 from Aldi during the week!

Scoil Naomh Bríd, Talbotstown won the top prize of €50,000 to improve their sports facilities, while Graignamangh BNS was among ten other schools that are now €10,000 richer in the giveaway that attracted thousands of entries nationwide.

“We returned to a difficult school year in August with not much prospect of excitement ahead for our pupils, but a phone call from Aldi changed that! We have been given a transformative sum of money to make our dreams for our fabulous school become a reality. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us. If you had told me that the school would be given €50,000, I wouldn’t have believed it. This is a serious amount of money; a school our size would take so long to raise that much,” Scoil Naomh Bríd principal Lisa Jackson told The Nationalist. “€50,000 will change our school and positively impact on the lives of our pupils and pupils for years to come,” she added.

“Every single pupil will benefit from this, so a sincere thank you to Aldi from all in Scoil Naomh Bríd. The excitement among the children all week has been amazing. They’ve all been wound up so much about it all week. It’s great to see the children like that,” said Ms Jackson.