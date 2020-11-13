Taoiseach suggests phased exit from Level 5 curbs in time for Christmas

Thomson Reuters

Ireland may take a staged approach to removing Level 5 restrictions from December 1st, with the aim of a further easing in the run up to Christmas to allow families to celebrate in a “meaningful way”, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

“There may be a staged approach after December 1st. If we can get the numbers way down, we’ll obviously have to look at that specific Christmas period and the week leading up to Christmas because I do get that people will want to meet with family,” Mr Martin told RTÉ.

Mr Martin said the country is doing well to push down the number of Covid-19 cases.

“I want to do better and get the numbers really down by the end of the month, that gives us better flexibility and room for the month of December and Christmas, and beyond,” he said.

“It’s not just about Christmas, it is about opening up society and economy – lives and livelihood is the key theme of our approach.

“I’ve been reluctant to talk about Christmas to maintain the resolves people have shown in getting the numbers down.

“We do want a meaningful Christmas, we do understand the significance in our lives, we also understand that one cannot be at Level 5 forever.

“The exit plan is still being worked on across Government, we will consult with Nphet [National Public Health Emergency Team].”

He also said no “definitive” decision has been made about the reopening of the hospitality sector.

Asked about the reopening of “wet” pubs, Mr Martin said it was “challenging”.

“There are real issues there,” he added.

The Taoiseach said the Government would also issue advice on international travel for the Christmas period by the end of the month after the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar urged people on Thursday not to book flights home yet. – Additional reporting: PA