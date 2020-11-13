What’s planned for your area

Friday, November 13, 2020

Carlow County Council received six planning applications between 6-13 November.

 

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

 

Ardattin

Robert McGrath wishes to construct a straw/hay shed at Farmyard House, Ballintemple, Ardattin.

 

Ballinacarrig

Inland Fisheries Ireland wish to Construction of a rock ramp fish pass in front of the existing Ballinacarrig Weir. The pass will require the lowering of the weir.

 

Ballon

Mary Canavan wishes to retain a domestic garage with ground floor storage and a home gym, office at Raheen, Killane, Ballon.

 

Carlow

Marion and Eamonn Brophy wish to erect a single storey extension to the rear and proposed PV panels to the south facing roof Tullow Road, Carlow.

 

Kilbride

Annmarie Fitzgerald & Joyde Keiaho Bloomfield wish to renovate existing two-storey coach house/outbuilding and for change of use of same for use as a dwelling and construct a two-storey extenison and first floor extension at Geraldine House

Aghade, Kilbride.

 

Nurney

Lorraine Kenna wish to construct a single storey dwelling, single storey garage at Augha, Nurney.

