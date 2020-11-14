Borris could be ‘switched’ into darkness

Friday, November 13, 2020

 

By Suzanne Pender

BORRIS is on the verge of a blackout, with a dodgy “switch” threatening to plunge the town into darkness!

Cllr Willie Quinn raised the issue of public lighting in Borris at last Monday’s council meeting, pointing out a number of lights in the town had been out for some time.

“Six lights on the Fenagh Road have been gone for three months,” said cllr Quinn.

Cllr Quinn stated that the problem was with the ESB, adding that his understanding is that a critical “switch” was in need of replacement, but an upgrade of the system would require considerable investment.

“I’m told that if that switch goes, the whole town is in a blackout,” he warned. “A back-up system should be put in place,” added cllr Quinn.

