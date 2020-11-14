Carlow Lions Club and St Vincent de Paul launch Christmas food appeal

Bob Jeffers (Carlow Lions Club), Shane Kenneally (President Carlow Lions Club), Tom McDonald (Area President St Vincent de Paul), Kieran Murphy (Area Treasurer St Vincent de Paul), John O’Donovan (Carlow Lions Club)

By Elizabeth Lee

Over the past 30 years Carlow Lions and Carlow Area SVP joined forces to deliver over 700 Food Hampers at Christmas to the people in need in the Carlow area.

A typical hamper would consist of essential foods and some festive treats and were delivered to each household a few days before Christmas day. They are really appreciated by struggling families and their children who can enjoy a proper Christmas dinner.

The donated foods were traditionally collected by volunteers who stood outside Dunnes, Raths, Super Valu and Tesco Fairgreen for two weeks prior to Christmas. The food was then collected, warehoused, sorted, and packed in individual corrugated cartons, labelled and made suitable for collection and distribution by SVP Carlow.

The local secondary schools did tremendous work in handing out leaflets, sorting and packing the hampers.

President of Carlow Lions Club, Shane Kenneally, says “Many thanks to them, to their parents and teachers for the wonderful work that they have done for us in the past.”

SVP Carlow Area President, Tom McDonald says “Because of Covid 19 this big co-operative effort as heretofore is not possible in 2020, but the need is just as great if not greater.”

However, The Lions and SVP decided this year to collect funds on line through the “Go Fund Me” website below. Donations can also be made at the Vincent’s shop in Tullow Street, Carlow, by cash or card.

The funds raised will be used fully to purchase food vouchers for distribution through SVP Carlow.

To donate, drop into the charity’s shop, Vincent’s, on Tullow Street, Carlow or go to Gofundme/CarlowLionsSVPChristmasFoodAppeal