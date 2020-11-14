Death notices and funeral arrangements

Jim Fogarty

Seskin, Ballymurphy, Carlow

Sadly missed by his loving sisters, Biddy, Mary, Joan and Anne, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand niece, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to HSE government guidelines a private family wake will take place.Funeral to arrive at St Patrick’s Ballymurphy for Requiem Mass at 2pm on Tuesday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

William (Billy) Darcy

Ballycullane, Tullow, Carlow passed away on Saturday 14 November.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Lorraine and Sharon, son William, grandchildren, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place. Reposing in Dunnes Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot on Sunday at 4pm until 8pm for family and close friends. Removal on Monday to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 12noon.Followed by Burial in Colstown Cemetery.

Margaret Sykes (nee Tobin)

Ballyloughan, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow passed away on Friday 13 November.

Beloved wife of Bill and mother of Jessica, deeply regretted by her sister Majella, brother-in-law John, nephew Dermot, stepsons Liam and Dean, and extended family and friends.

Reposing in Somers’ Funeral Home, Bagenalstown (max six persons at one time) on Sunday afternoon from 2pm, concluding with funeral prayers at 8pm.

Due to HSE and government guidelines Margaret’s Funeral Mass will take place on Monday morning for family in St Lazerian’s Church, Ballinkillen at 11am. A private cremation will take place for Margaret on Tuesday in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.