Delma was a loving family woman who had a great sense of humour

By Charlie Keegan

DELMA Hyland, Quinagh, Carlow, who passed away peacefully on Monday 28 September at Hillview Nursing Home, was the former Delma Fenelon from 12 Little Barrack Street, Carlow.

Born on 30 March 1936, Delma was daughter of Jim and Lil (née Walsh), being the second of three children; Tony was her older brother and Margaret her younger sister. Delma was widow of Denis (Denny) Hyland, Quinagh, the long-time Irish pole vault champion and senior football championship winner with O’Hanrahan’s and Éire Óg.

In a eulogy at the start of Delma’s funeral Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Wednesday 30 September, her daughter Sinéad thanked everyone for their messages of condolence and sympathy on the passing of Delma, adding: “Your kindness and support during this time is greatly appreciated.”

Sinéad’s tribute continued: “This is a very difficult time for those who cannot attend this funeral Mass, especially for my sister Liza, her husband Phil and their children Finbarr and Alex, who are in Australia, and Delma’s sister Margaret and her husband Joe, who are watching on webcam.”

“Delma,” she said, “was baptised, received First Holy Communion and made her Confirmation in this cathedral and was later married here. She often spoke fondly of growing up in Little Barrack Street and of the many adventures she had down by the River Burrin.

“Delma attended the local Presentation School, but I don’t think she had love for it … she did say while in Hillview on more than one occasion ‘I’m not going to school tomorrow’! She went on to become a hairdresser, working initially in Burrin Street and later in Dublin Street and continued to work until she married our dad Denny.

“Denny was also local and grew up in Carlow. Delma always had her eye on him and, being a handsome sports star, he was quite a catch. If any of his previous girlfriends were mentioned in conversation, she always said ‘but I got him in the end’.”

Delma was very content rearing her family and was fiercely protective of all her children. “Even when we were adults she was still putting a hot water bottle in our beds.

“Although Delma did not attend Mass, she was religious and had a great faith. She often lit candles and prayed for people who were sick, doing exams or going through a tough time. She told us that Denise, her second baby who only lived for a few days, was an angel in Heaven and that we could pray to her.”

Her mother wasn’t a book reader but loved her magazines and in later years read Ireland’s Own. She loved all the soaps, detective series, westerns and prison films on television.

Apart from her love of KitKats, of which she always had a stash, Delma is mostly remembered for her sense of humour and sharp wit. “The staff in Hillview often told us how she entertained them with her one-liners. She often told us stories in character, doing the different voices. She wasn’t quite as good as Oliver Callan, but often had us in stitches.

“She and Daddy enjoyed many happy years together when he retired, visiting family, spending time with the grandchildren and generally chilling.

“His death on 1 May 2015 at the age of 85 had a devastating effect on her – she actually fell to the floor just after he died as the prayers were being said for Denny in the hospital. She was never the same after.”

Sinéad said Delma spent the last three-and-a-half years of her life in Hillview Nursing Home “and our family is very grateful for the care she received there. We would like to thank Catherine and all her wonderful staff for everything they did for her. It was her home, and we were all made feel so welcome when we called in”.

She also extended thanks to St Catherine’s for their meals-on-wheels service and their volunteers, particularly Una Bowe and Carmel Morgan. There were also words of thanks to her GP Dr Parmeter of Clayton Hall Medical Centre and to Hazel Byrne, who was Delma’s home help for a couple of years. “Delma didn’t see Hazel as her home help but as her friend who called to her every day.

“Thanks to Healy’s Funeral Directors, whose professionalism has made this sad time a bit easier.”

Sineád also thanked Fr Gasper, who only arrived in the parish a few weeks ago. “He has generously spent time with us over the last couple of days preparing for the funeral and trying to get an insight on Delma’s life.”

The readings at Mass were by daughter-in-law Kirsten Hyland and grandson Luke Rice, with Prayers of the Faithful being recited by niece Marcella Brennan.

The beautiful singing of hymns at Mass was by Catriona Kelly, with organist Claire Cashin.

Following Mass, Delma was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery with husband Denny. She is survived by her children Mike (Carlow), Liza Foley (Australia), Jim (Carlow), Sinéad Rice (Carlow) and Donnacha (Carlow), by her sister Margaret Nolan (Carlow), grandchildren Denise, Micheál, Aoibheann, Finbarr, Ella, Shannon, Luke, Alex and Jamie, great-grandson Joseph, sons-in-law Robert Rice and Phil Foy, daughters-in-law Kirsten, Shelly and Ann, Donnacha’s partner Clare, sisters-in-law Maire Farrell and Jo Hyland, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and her circle of friends.