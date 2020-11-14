Dream comes true for IT Carlow graduate after fleeing war-torn Syria

FROM Syria to Carlow has been a dream come true for Osama Abou Hajar as he received his degree from IT Carlow. The 27-year-old arrived in Ireland in 2014 with no English after leaving war-torn Syria. Now he has started working with Ericsson after obtaining an honours degree in software development.

“It feels absolutely fantastic,” said Osama, speaking to The Nationalist about his achievement.

Last week, Osama posted a recent photo of himself at IT Carlow beside a snap of his time in Syria in 2012 on Twitter and Linkedin along with the message ‘Never give up’, which attracted a staggering 100,000 likes and good wishes from all over the world.

From an early age, Osama had shown a great talent for computers in school and also working with computers in a relative’s store in Syria. Before the war, Osama had spent two years studying electrical engineering at Aleppo University, but had to start all over again when he came to Ireland, first living in Dublin and then settling in Portlaoise with his family.

“Coming to a new country, I knew no-one, but started a new life. It was very difficult,” he said.

It was initially challenging to secure a place in third-level education, so Osama concentrated on learning English in his first year in Ireland. “That opened the door for me,” he said.

In 2015, following the advice of an English teacher, he pursued a springboard one-year course in programming at Dublin Business School. He excelled in the course, although the written element was difficult due to the level of English required.

The following year Osama progressed to IT Carlow and he spoke glowingly of his time there. “I met a lot of people there and made a huge number of friends,” he said.

A college friend helped Osama learn about Irish traditions, which gave him a better insight into his new home. Over coffee breaks with friends in the institute, he also gained much as a person. “If you show respect to others, they will show respect to you. To live in a country, you have to learn the language and the culture.”

Osama is immensely grateful to his lecturers in Carlow and recently sent them an email of thanks. He described how helpful they were if he had a query … happy to sit down with him over a cup of coffee.

“They don’t make you feel that they are the teacher. We are in the same institute, the same level.”

Carlow was also a great melting pot of Irish people for Osama to further improve his English.

“Carlow is a great place to learn English. It’s a mix of all accents. People were coming from Portlaoise, Kilkenny, Athlone, Limerick, Cork, Mayo and Dublin … everywhere,” he said. “I could chat with anyone now and understand the accents after four years of college!”

Osama started working in software engineering with Ericsson earlier this year and has high hopes for the future.

“You always hope to graduate and work with a big company,” he said. ”You would always hope to do something that would have a nice impact on the world.”

An appreciative Osama also wanted to give back to a country that has given him much.

“I have got a lot from the Irish people and the Irish land, so it is my time now to work hard and return back and help as much as I can,” he said.