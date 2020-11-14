Drugs worth €6k seized in Carlow town raid

By Suzanne Pender

A 39-YEAR-OLD man was arrested in Carlow town on Thursday in connection with the seizure of drugs worth €6,000, which were destined for the local market.

The man was arrested following the search of a house in New Oak estate, Carlow at 9am on Thursday morning. The raid was carried out by the garda drugs unit, assisted by the detective unit and the garda dog unit.

The search of the house was prompted by garda concerns over ongoing incidents in the Carlow town estate.

The man was detained at Carlow Garda Station and subsequently charged with an offence under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, specifically the sale or supply of drugs.

The search revealed a quantity of cannabis herb and prescriptions tablets as well as Xanax, along with drug paraphernalia consistent with the sale of drugs, including a weighing scales, bags and cutting equipment.

Gardaí indicated that the street value of the seizure was in the region of €6,000.

A follow-up search of a home in the Staplestown Road area of Carlow town also led to the discovery of a small bag of cocaine.