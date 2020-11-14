Dublin home to two new millionaires as players scoop €2.5 million in Euromillions

By Digital Desk Staff

Dublin is home to two new millionaires today after it emerged that three lotto tickets totalling a grand €2.5 million were sold in the capital.

Two EuroMillions players won €1 million each at the close of last night’s draw, while a third Dublin player won the EuroMillion Plus top prize of €500,000.

The “Fortnight of Fortunes” draw guaranteed to make five new millionaires in Ireland over two weeks, with a series of special EuroMillions “Ireland Only Raffle” events.

The winning raffle codes in last night’s draw were I-JZC-72413 and I-JZF-02643, with the names of both Dublin retailers where the tickets were purchased set to be revealed Sunday.

Dublin took home four of the five €1 million prizes, with one going west and won in Galway

“Across our ‘Fortnight of Fortunes’ Dublin took home four of the five €1 million prizes, with one going west and won in Galway,” a spokesperson for the National Lottery said.

“Another lucky person in Dublin 8 is €500,000 better off after matching all the numbers on the EuroMillions Plus draw.

“So we are asking players all across Dublin this morning to check their tickets very carefully, being sure to check their numbers and raffle codes.”

The National Lottery has advised the winning ticketholders to sign the back of their ticket and contact its prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or by emailing [email protected].

€75 million

The EuroMillions Plus winning ticket worth €500,000 was sold at The Yard Foodmarket on Clancy Quay in Dublin 8. The winning numbers in the EuroMillions Plus draw were 14, 17, 28, 32 and 36.

The previous two “Fortnight of Fortunes” €1 million winning tickets sold in Dublin were bought at a Mace store in the Deansrath shopping centre in Clondalkin and another at the Bookstation store in Stillorgan Shopping Centre.

The third ticket that made a new millionaire was sold last Tuesday at Sweeney Oil service station in Clifden, Co Galway.

There was no winner of the €67,599,950 jackpot on offer, which now rolls to an estimated €75 million next Tuesday.