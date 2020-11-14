Gardaí investigating Meath armed robbery

Digital Desk Staff
Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery of a supermarket in Co Meath.
Two males, one of whom was armed with a handgun, the other with a baseball bat, entered the store at around 7.20pm on Friday.
After threatening staff the pair made of with the contents of two cash registers, and escaped in a black Volkswagen Polo.
Gardaí say the men appeared to be heading in the direction of Navan.
A firearm was later discovered at the scene.
Witnesses said one of the men was wearing a black hood over his head while the second wore a dark woollen hat and a black facemask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Navan garda station.