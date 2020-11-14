Graignamanagh BNS are on a winning streak!

By Elizabeth Lee

Graignamanagh BNS principal Jennifer Barron and her pupils are over the moon to find that they’re riding the crest of a winning streak! They scooped €10,000 in an Aldi competition last week, just as they revealed their brand-new library worth over €3,000!

The Aldi competition was in association with Rugby Ireland and involved school children collecting 300 stickers of the Irish and provincial rugby squads and then attaching them to a special competition poster.

Despite schools being closed and the promotion put on hold for a few months, a fantastic number of schools entered this year, highlighting Aldi Ireland’s ongoing commitment to local communities across the country.

After what has been a turbulent year across the country, this kind of prize for the winning schools couldn’t have come at a better time, with schools keen to keep the activity and wellbeing of children foremost in minds.

“The boys encouraged one another to collect the stickers and it created a bit of excitement every week, seeing how many they got. When we won €10,000, we were really delighted. We had only 69 families involved in the school to collect all the stickers. The boys were delighted to see their work paying off!” said Ms Barron.

Not only was the school presented with the €10,000 from Aldi this week, they also unveiled the library of books that they won in the Robert Dunbar competition run by Children’s Books Ireland.

Ms Barron entered the competition in the last academic year, outlining to Children’s Books Ireland how the boys in her school could benefit from receiving a brand-new collection of books to spark their interest in reading. She heard that they’d won the fantastic prize in March, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, they couldn’t have a presentation ceremony. However, last week, the books were delivered at last to the lucky pupils.

“All the staff have worked hard in recent weeks to create a warm inviting space for our Library. The boys will begin to borrow books this week. We are delighted with how it has turned out and we look forward to promoting a love for reading long into the future,” Ms Barron continued. “We also hope that by helping to foster a love for reading within school and at home, that families will be encouraged then to make more use out of the public library here in Graignamanagh. The library in Graignamanagh is always a great support to us in school so we hope that we can promote its use also outside of school.”

“This week has been a brilliant week. We’re on a winning streak,” concluded a delighted Ms Barron.