High-speed winds set to hit island as status yellow weather warnings issued

Saturday, November 14, 2020

By Digital Desk Staff

Met Éireann has issued a number of weather warnings due to come into effect across the country.

A status yellow wind warning will take effect in Munster at 11am, with “strong and gusty” winds at speeds of 90 kilometres per hour or more expected until 3pm.

A similar warning will come into place in Leinster at midday and last until 6pm, while in Connacht the gusts will arrive around 3pm and last until 6pm.

 

The counties of Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan will also be subject to the high-speed winds from 4pm until 9pm tonight.

A marine warning has also been issued, with a status yellow gale warning in force since the early hours of Saturday morning.

Met Éireann said winds will reach gale force eight on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea today.

