‘Loot box’ craze could destroy lives

By Michael Godfey

IT WAS August 1977, the sun was shining and myself and three friends headed off to Tramore, Co Waterford for a short holiday. When I think back on it, the venue and accommodation were a far cry from what students of today (pre-Covid-19, that is) are used to, but to us it didn’t matter: it was a holiday, and in those days you didn’t go on too many of them.

On arrival, we quickly set up the tent. It was a fairly basic four-man job, nothing fancy, but it was only a couple of hundred yards from the beach … couldn’t be better. Off we headed to the amusement park just to get into the spirit of things and within an hour I learned one of the best lessons of my life – gambling and me don’t mix.

The roulette table looked enticing and, of course, the man in charge knew a gobshite when he saw one. We got chatting and I found out his name was Fred (which I’m sure it wasn’t), but it sounded great when I kept saying ‘put another fiver on the red, Fred’ as I attempted to recoup my losses.

No such luck, but thankfully my friends managed to prise me away from the table before I hadn’t a bob left. Lesson learned. There is no such thing as easy money and never gamble unless you are prepared to lose – and never, under any circumstances, think you are going to win it back.

At least that all sounded great the first night. But on the second night, what do you think I did? Yes, you have it right – back I went for a repeat performance until I was totally cleaned out.

Luckily my friends came to the rescue and gave me a loan to tide me over for the rest of the holiday. And while we laughed about how stupid I had been, it was a hard-earned lesson and one that thankfully, 43 years later, I still remember.

I also remember reading about the famous ‘Tony 10’ and how his gambling started when his brother-in-law gave him a €50 Paddy Power online voucher. He went on to gamble a total of €10 million through his online account, €1.75 million of which belonged to his employer, before he was eventually caught. By then he had lost everything, but it was the wake-up call he needed and, as he says in his book, he is now living life again.

I was the lucky one. I learned my lesson very early and could laugh about it afterwards. No-one got hurt along the way. My pride was a little bruised for a day or two, but later in life the ‘fiver on the red, Fred’ phrase became something of a go-to for a laugh with those three friends.

But you can see how something that appears to be harmless can have a devastating effect. In Tony 10’s case, it was a voucher. That’s why I dread to think how many ‘loot boxes’ given as Christmas presents could be a reason to destroy lives.

It may sound harmless – it is just a video game with soccer players, but the brain is a funny old thing; it gets used to something and that habit leads to all sorts of problems.

The loot box, as I discovered, because I don’t play any such games – not for any reason other than I’m useless at them – is where you can either win or buy extra talent. If you are like me, you would say ‘feck that’, if it’s only €5 or €10 to buy the loot box, then I’m your man.

The trouble with that is you don’t know exactly what you are buying and before you know it, you are buying the loot box as much for the thrill of finding out what you’ve got as achieving your eventual goal of building a better team in your video game. You are taking a gamble to see what you have won. And unless you are one of the lucky ones, God only knows where that will lead you.

We have legislation for practically everything in this country, but gambling is something we haven’t really got our heads around. When buying a present for someone this year, think for a minute about what the consequences might be and, if in doubt, leave it out – there are plenty of other prezzies you can buy.