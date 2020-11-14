Lucky Friday 13 for Dunlavin writer

By Elizabeth Lee

While Friday 13th may prove unlucky for some, it certainly turned out to be a charm for writer Robert Barrett from Dunlavin, County Wicklow. The West Wicklow man scooped first place in the 2020 RTE PJ O’Connor Radio Drama Awards for his play, Nothing Ever Happens Around Here.

RTE’s annual PJ O’Connor Radio Drama Awards have celebrated the best in new Irish writing for well over 30 years. It is Robert’s second time to win the prestigious award, as he also scooped fist place in 2017 for his play, KLO for the doggy.

The prize was awarded by a panel of international judges from around Europe. Jesper Bergman of the Danish Broadcasting Corporation said that “This year’s shortlist has proved once again to a jury of non-Irish radio drama specialists that Ireland is indeed fertile soil for new writing.”

The winning play, a comedy, focuses on a day in the life of Courtland Alexander, a butcher in a small Irish town. Courtland is tipped into an existential crisis which plays out through his working day as he interacts with an ensemble cast of characters including a three-legged dog and a brother and sister team of undertakers.

Robert has been writing for many years, concentrating on plays, short stories and flash fiction. He manages to fit his writing around work and family life in West Wicklow.

The Dunlavin man has been shortlisted twice for the Fish Flash Fiction Award and once for the Colm Toibin Short Story Award. An active member of the local community, he was honoured with the opportunity to open the 2019 Dunlavin Festival of Arts.

He is a co-editor of Splonk, Ireland’s foremost online magazine for flash fiction www.splonk.ie