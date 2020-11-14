Remembering organ donors and transplant recipients this Sunday

By Suzanne Pender

People from all walks of life and beliefs, united in their wish to honour organ donors are encouraged to come together for the Irish Kidney Association’s 35th annual service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving.

The service will be broadcast on RTÉ tomorrow Sunday 15 November at 11am.

This will be the first time for the inter-denominational service to go virtual, transitioning from a previously large in-church congregation of 2,000 plus to a broadcast production by Kairos Communications. which will feature on RTÉ One and RTÉ Radio One Extra (LW252).

It can also be viewed on RTÉ Player www.rte.ie/player and the Irish Kidney Association’s website www.ika.ie

The Irish Kidney Association promises a truly special and poignant Service for people of all beliefs which is laced with beautiful music and symbolic processions, readings and messages from the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, Most Revd. Dr. Michael Jackson, Archbishop of Dublin and Bishop of Glendalough, and Most. Rev. Diarmuid Martin, Archbishop of Dublin.

Also involved are celebrated members of society who are all invested in acknowledging deceased donors and their legacy, the gift of life.

This Service is a mixture of sadness and joy for the families of organ donors and transplant recipients alike. For many donor families this unique annual Service has become an anniversary to both remember their loved ones, and for transplant recipients, the opportunity to honour and give thanks for the wonderful ‘gift of life’ they have received.