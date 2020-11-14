Senator calls for churches to open and give ‘hope’ during Advent period

By Digital Desk Staff

A Fine Gael Senator has called on the Government to allow masses to take place in churches in the weeks leading up to Christmas in order to give “hope”.

Senator Regina Doherty said she believes it is a time “when Irish people need hope” and that allowing communities to practice their faith together is important.

It comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he believes churches will open the week of Christmas.

“It’s a really, really important time and I would really ask the Covid cabinet committee and Nphet to consider allowing people to be able to practice their faith together, as communities,” Ms Doherty said.

There are people who have challenged to say we can’t afford to have hundreds of people together in midnight mass

The Senator called for communal masses to take place “in the weeks running up to Christmas, not just for the Christmas week.”

“I know there are people who have challenged to say we can’t afford to have hundreds of people together in midnight mass. That’s not what we’re suggesting,” she added.

Under current Level 5 restrictions, religious services are permitted to take place virtually only.

With the country expected to move to Level 3 restrictions on December 1st, this would see masses continue to take place virtually with places of worship open for private prayer.

Speaking yesterday, the Taoiseach said he had been in contact with religious leaders as there was a “strong spiritual” aspect to Christmas.

Asked if churches would be open for Christmas, Mr Martin said: “I think churches will be open Christmas week.”