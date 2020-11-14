Swimmers urged to be cautious following Dublin rescue

Digital Desk Staff

The Irish Coast Guard has rescued two swimmers at the Forty Foot in Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

A member of the public reported seeing the swimmers in difficulty near the popular swimming spot this morning.

The two swimmers were rescued safely and no medical assistance was required.

Gerard O’Flynn, Deputy Director of the Irish Coast Guard says people should be careful while deciding to go sea swimming.

“We would call on anybody who is thinking of going swimming at this time of the year to consider the weather.

“Weather conditions today were extremely challenging, tides are stronger at the moment, we are on peak tides so that’s another challenge.”

Mr O’Flynn added that this morning was a particularly difficult time for swimming.

This comes as a number of weather warnings have been issued across the country.

A status yellow wind warning come into effect in Munster at 11am today, while a warning for Leinster was issued from midday.

A marine warning has also been issued, with a status yellow gale warning in force since the early this morning.