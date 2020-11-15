Childcare survey exposes ‘unfair financial burden on families’

By Suzanne Pender

A survey conducted by Sinn Féin deputy and spokesperson on children, Kathleen Funchion has revealed that exorbitant fees have resulted in the failure of childcare system for families right across Ireland.

Deputy Funchion was speaking as she launched the results of her survey of how accessing childcare is impacting on families.

“Today I am launching the results of ‘My Childcare Story: In their own words- families tell of the financial burden of high childcare fees’ the survey I have conducted.

“I invited families across Ireland to share their stories of accessing childcare. Over 300 people took part and hundreds left comments outlining their own experiences. This level of interest shows there is a huge appetite for change on this issue,” she said

“The results are stark and shocking. Almost 80% of people said childcare fees are too high. 73% have had issues securing a space for their child.

“Almost 90% of women said they felt childcare costs have been a barrier to them returning to the workforce,” she revealed

“Many workers in the sector also shared their experiences of the low wages they receive and how this means they struggle to get by financially day-to-day.

“It’s clear that the current system simply isn’t working. Fees for families are far too high and wages for staff are far too low,” said deputy Funchion,

“My survey shows the clear need for change. Government inaction is not good enough. The sector must be reformed.

“I have previously set out how Sinn Féin would introduce a model to reduce childcare fees by one third within a year, while also ensuring staff receive the living wage,” she said.

“We must ensure that no family, especially women, have to choose between employment or childcare. We must listen to families and ensure their needs are met.”