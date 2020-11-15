Claire Byrne still experiences after-effects of Covid-19

By Digital Desk Staff

RTÉ journalist Claire Byrne has spoken about her experience contracting Covid-19, revealing that she still suffers with the after-effects of the disease.

Diagnosed with the virus on March 16th, she described her experience that left her with lingering symptoms such as “brain fog,” according to the Irish Times.

Speaking with Róisín Ingle on The Irish Times Women’s Podcast Big Night In on Saturday, Ms Byrne recalled how she continued to work following her diagnosis.

“I didn’t feel sick enough not to be broadcasting,” she said.

“I was walking around and felt fine – I think I just have that work ethic, wherever that came from. I was able to look after my children and homeschool them, although that’s a whole other story, but I definitely felt well enough to broadcast.”

There’s the initial illness which is probably about two weeks. But then there’s all the other stuff that comes afterwards

However, it was “not a pleasant experience and not one I would like to repeat”, she added.

“When I hear people have been diagnosed positive, I just feel so desperately sorry for them, because there’s the initial illness which is probably about two weeks. But then there’s all the other stuff that comes afterwards…

“I still have allergies… Antihistamines are my best friend. I keep them on the front seat of my car because I can’t broadcast when I’m clogged up. That was never there before.”

Covid shed

Also joking that she sometimes experiences “brain fog,” Ms Byrne said: “But actually, that’s probably just tiredness or, you know, not doing your homework or whatever.”

The journalist moved from her “Covid shed” in the garden of her Dublin home where she worked during the earlier stages of the pandemic to RTÉ Radio 1’s flagship show, Today, taking over from Sean O’Rourke.

Ms Byrne’s first interview was with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, which she said was “good in a way as it took the pressure off a little bit.”