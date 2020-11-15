Clergyman running ‘underground’ religious services despite Level 5 ban

By Sarah Slater

A senior clergyman is continuing to allow churchgoers to physically attend weekly religious services, despite Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions making it illegal.

The religious official offers a 90-minute service, now in his home in the south-east, as he fears for the “psychological health, isolation and loneliness” of his congregation.

Not all of those in his catchment area are aware of the service but he warned if places of religious worship are not allowed to open shortly, more would be driven “underground”.

The clergyman said he is not afraid of being prosecuted, warned off or arrested by the gardaí if they become aware of his weekly service, but does not want to be named for fear of upsetting his congregation or having those who attend get into trouble.

Another man who lives on his own, phoned me and begged me to hold my weekly service… He told me he didn’t think he would make it until December

“I genuinely do have people in my church with mental health illnesses and I know I have a responsibility to them because they rely on a weekly service to help them,” he said.

“There is a couple, where the man has psychosis and his wife has bipolar, and they thrive with the social interaction at church community. I can’t in all good conscience leave them.

“Another man who lives on his own, phoned me and begged me to hold my weekly service after closing our place of worship due to the restrictions because he struggles with using modern technology and so can’t watch online.

“He told me he didn’t think he would make it until December, and by that I mean he was contemplating taking his own life. Every person has spiritual and emotional needs and I can’t turn my back on them.”

Illegal

Under current restrictions, all religious services have to be moved online or broadcast by radio.

A mother-of-three who attends the illegal service added: “We’ve all had to compromise a lot this year, we’ve given up so much of our individual liberty for the greater good.

“The government made churches close, and made it illegal for me to practice my faith publicly, that won’t stop me, nothing will stop me.”

The clergyman, who has served several communities for more than 20 years, did not celebrate any services during the first lockdown and ensured his congregation adhered to all public health precautions when the church reopened during the summer.

The restrictions are making people feel like criminals for wanting to attend services

“Due to what I saw and, by that I mean how people suffered in the lockdown, I just couldn’t allow that happen again,” he said.

He revealed that those who attend the weekly service are comprised of all ages, including children, and that masks are not compulsory but attendees do not hug or shake hands. The service is also available to watch on Zoom or on Facebook.

“The restrictions are making people feel like criminals for wanting to attend services and are discouraging and disappointing as they are so confusing for so many people,” the religious official said.

“No person who wants to go to church is going to set out to cause problems and ignore the protocols of physical distance and sanitising. We are not going to run amok as all precautions have been, are being and will be taken.”

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s News at One on Friday, the Taoiseach said he envisaged “churches being open in Christmas week,” adding that a decision would be made towards the end of the month.