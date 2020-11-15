Covid-19: one death, 378 new cases

Muireann Duffy

There have been 378 additional cases of Covid-19 and one death recorded by the Department of Health in the past 24 hours.

There were 186 cases in men and 190 in women. 63 per cent of the cases were under the age of 45.

Dublin recorded 142 cases, while there were 34 in Donegal, 23 in Louth and 19 in both Cork and Limerick.

The remaining 159 cases were recorded in 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, there were 249 cases of Covid-19 in Irish hospitals, 31 of whom were in ICUs around the country.

According to the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate is now 123.8.

In a statement today, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The average daily 5-day case count is rising and is now over 400 per day.

“This is a worrying development which has persisted for the last few days. We are seeing a number of things which concern us.

“There are examples of small numbers of people congregating for social purposes and simply ignoring the important public health messages. They are putting our collective progress at risk.”

Dr Holohan said officials understood that it is a difficult time due to current restrictions but stressed the importance of everyone doing what they could to avoid situations in which the virus could spread.

Norther Ireland

In the North, 472 cases of the virus were confirmed today with nine additional Covid-related deaths.

The Northern Irish health minister, Robin Swann said he is likely to recommend that Stormont put additional restrictions in place when their lockdown is eased next week.

On Thursday, minister in the North agreed to a one-week extension to their four-week lockdown measures which were due to end at midnight on Friday.

Mr Swann said he reluctantly voted in favour of the extension, saying he would have preferred a comprehensive two-week extension instead.

Cafes and coffee shops and close contact services such as hairdressers are due to reopen on Friday, November 20th in the North, with the rest of the hospitality sector to open on November 27th.