Fears Donegal bogslide will impact key salmon population

Digital Desk Staff

Local anglers are afraid a bogslide in Donegal has made a river inhabitable for a key salmon population.

The bogslide which occurred on Thursday washed thousands of tonnes of peat into the Derg River system.

The area of bogland had slipped down the Mourne Beg mountain south of Ballybofey following a period of heavy rain.

Northern Ireland’s Department of Infrastructure says it is “aware of the incident and will take any necessary appropriate action”.

Peat slippage near Meenbog Wind Farm, south of Ballybofey in Donegal. #Meenbog 🌲 pic.twitter.com/YEQSLMfqQ7 — Mark Rooney (@rooneymobile) November 14, 2020

Gary Irvine, chairman of the Derg Valley Community Angling Club, says they have already found one dead fish and believe more will emerge in the days ahead.

“We still think the worst is to come because the river levels are high so the water is so dark, we can’t see into the water to really see what damage has been done.

“I’m led to believe that in the next few days many dead fish will begin to float to the surface so the next week will be make of break.”