Frontline workers should get free Covid test at Christmas

Sunday, November 15, 2020

 

By Suzanne Pender

NO teacher, nurse, shop worker or any other frontline workers should have to cover the cost of a private Covid test to get home for Christmas, according to a local councillor.

Cllr Willie Quinn brought forward a notice of motion at last Monday’s council meeting calling on the government to ensure that no frontline workers will have to cover the cost of a private Covid-19 test in order to travel home within Ireland to spend time with their families at Christmas, provided restrictions are lifted.

Cllr Quinn pointed out that a private test costs approximately €200 and insisted that no frontline worker should be left out of pocket by trying to safely return home.

He said that many frontline workers hadn’t visited their parents across the country for months and would be anxious about getting home safely for Christmas if restrictions are lifted.

The motion was seconded by cllr John Cassin and unanimously agreed by council members.

