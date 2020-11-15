Investigation underway following fatal road collision in Ashbourne

By Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision which saw the van involved in the incident become “engulfed in flames”.

The collision occurred Saturday evening around 7.25pm at a roundabout at Nine Mile Stone, Baltransa, Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Fire and emergency services attended the scene and the blaze was brought under control.

A man, aged in his late 40s, was the sole occupant of the van and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His remains have been removed to the Mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan, where a post mortem will be carried out.

A technical examination of the scene has taken place and the road has fully reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information – particularly an road users with dash cam footage – to contact them at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.