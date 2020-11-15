To dismiss Kevin Barry is to dismiss the foundations of Irish Republic

Much debate has taken place recently about the commemoration of Kevin Barry. The 18-year-old IRA member who grew up in Hacketstown was executed by the British in 1920 after taking part in an ambush in Dublin. Here, writer Siofra O’Donovan, a grandniece of Kevin Barry, looks at his short but full life and provides a portrait of the person behind the debate

EVEN when Kevin Barry (1902-20) was in UCD, at the height of the War of Independence, there were those who looked on the IRA with disdain.

Todd Andrews, grandfather of Ryan Tubridy, regarded the Literary and Historical Society in UCD as being run by ‘the sons of Castle Catholics and the detritus of the Irish Party… a mere training ground for lawyers and careerists waiting for the coming of Home Rule, who regard the IRA as gun bullies and even murderers …’. Yet the ‘gun bullies’ had a rather honorable task: to break free of a colonial, foreign power that had occupied the country for hundreds of years. And that they succeeded (mostly) in laying the foundations for a democratic republic, which we still have today. The IRA were a democratically-mandated army, backed by and made accountable to Dáil Éireann.

The IRA volunteers formed a legitimate army that was the military wing of a democratically-elected government, Dáil Éireann, founded on 21 January 1919. Kevin Barry, like everyone else in the IRA, had taken an oath to the Dáil. Kevin Barry did not set out to murder in cold blood, as the court martial verdict determined: that he did wilfully and feloniously and with malice aforethought, murder. He was in a war against the British Army and he was accountable to Dáil Éireann for every single action he took.

Kevin Barry was a soldier in H Company of the Dublin Brigade IRA Volunteers. He joined in 1917, secretly, when he was 15 years’ old. His best friend at Belvedere College, Gerry McAleer, did not know that he had joined, nor did he know that Kevin loved to drink.

“They (Kevin and Charlie O’Neill, a close mutual friend) were great dancing people … I never bothered my head going to dances, but Kevin and Charlie and one or two others had nights out in those ‘low down’ dance halls. If they drank, it was damn little or nil.” Little did he know.

Kevin’s dancing took off in the dance halls of Dublin. A fellow UCD student, Honoria Aughney, met Kevin at a céilí. They were dancing to ***The siege of Ennis***, a dance in which you change partners, and Kevin said: “I didn’t know the Carlow girls knew anything about dancing,” to which Honoria answered: “And I didn’t know the rugby players knew anything about it either.”

The Grafton Picture House was a favourite of Kevin and his sister Kitby. In Dublin, the theatres had full houses – the Gaiety, The Queens, the Tivoli, the Theatre Royal, the Empire, La Scala and the Abbey, where the likes of ***The Colleen Bawn*** and ***The Bohemian Girl*** were performed by The Gilbert and Sullivan Company.

The Mattassa Coffee House had a large IRA clientele. Frank Flood, Kevin’s close friend in the H Company and a fellow member of the clandestine Clarke Luby Club, had been in the Mattassa Coffee House with friends the night before an ambush that he and his company carried out in 1921, which led to his execution in Mountjoy Jail.

Even with the curfew imposed in February 1920, Dublin still spilled over with life, in stark contrast to the ghost town we see today.

In a letter to his friend Bapty Maher (who later married Kevin’s sister Shel Barry), he wrote from the family home in Tombeagh, Hacketstown, Co Carlow: ‘How the devil are you at all? You know you might write to a fellow once in a while. I wouldn’t mind me not writing because I’m very busy – pictures, National Library (ahem) and Grafton (5pm to 6pm), but a fellow like you – a bloody gentleman of leisure, you know it’s unforgivable.

‘By the way, that bloody bastard never came with the suit, with the result that I have to borrow one for a dance tomorrow night. Write and tell him that I say he’s a so and so.’

‘When will you be up in town? You ought to come for a céilídhe (College of Science) on the 30th Jan … yours ’til hell freezes, Kevin.’

What does Kevin Barry and his story mean in the Ireland of today? Under British rule, most ironically, there was more freedom than there is today – at least, under ‘Level 5’ in the current pandemic. Kevin’s social life in Dublin has vanished. One hundred years ago, the world had just survived a real pandemic, the Spanish Influenza, which infected 500 million and took the lives of 50 million. The world had come through the most traumatic conflict it had ever seen, the Great War of 1914-18, and the Rising in 1916. Yet you could still dance and be merry. Even with a curfew.

Kevin’s courage in refusing to give the British establishment the names of his comrades, with whom he conducted the ambush on the Monk’s Bakery on 20 September 1920 at 11.20am, is not something a teenager of today would be in a position to achieve, as there is no context for this. Today’s teenagers could be inspired by Kevin Barry’s courage, and they could take note of the misguided dismissal of Kevin Barry’s courage by the establishment today. They could do their own research, and be brave enough to admit that what Kevin Barry did, he did for the foundations of a democratic state in the Republic of Ireland. Something which is entirely taken for granted. To dismiss Kevin Barry today is to dismiss those very foundations.

If we do not commemorate Kevin Barry, we fail to recognise that we live in the Republic of Ireland because of such men. To judge men like Kevin Barry 100 years later is to fail to employ historical empathy into one’s understanding of the events that occurred. If you were alive in 1920 and your country was under siege, if Black and Tans were burning down Cork city and sacking Balbriggan, you might consider joining a company of the IRA. At the time, you might have chosen the safer option – Home Rule. But had you chosen to keep pushing, albeit employing violence to meet that violence, to fight for a Republic under a democratic mandate by a democratically-elected government of Dáil Éireann, you might look at it with different eyes today.

We need to commemorate. To remember. Why not? France, America, India … all celebrate their independence. They don’t hesitate, they don’t quibble over whether or not they should commemorate the soldiers who died on the side of the opposing army. That, it is understood, is a task for the people of their own nations. Would the British commemorate republican heroes at their anniversary events? Hardly. That those men died in the ambush was tragic and it was not part of the plan, as devised by Captain Seamus Kavanagh of the H Company. Those young privates of the Lancashire Fusiliers who lost their lives on the day of the ambush at the Monk’s Bakery – Privates Whitehead, Washington and Humphries – had distraught mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers, just as Kevin Barry did. That, most sadly, is the nature of war.

That commemoration will take place (post-Level 5) in Rathvilly, Co Carlow. A bronze, life-size statue of Kevin Barry will be unveiled 100 years after he was executed in Mountjoy one Monday morning, the work of the unstinting Rathvilly committee who, despite all obstacles, have kept true to their purpose. Watch this space.

Siofra O’Donovan’ book Yours ’Til Hell Freezes is available from all good bookshops, or you can order online through www.currachbooks.com.