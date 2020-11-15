Two arrested after ‘serious’ assault of woman in Cork

By Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have arrested two people after a “serious” assault of a woman in Cork city last night.

Gardaí received a report that a woman had been assaulted on Grand Parade at around 8.10pm yesterday evening.

They attended the scene with emergency services where the woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A man in his 20s and a woman in her teens were both arrested in relation to the incident and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station and Togher Garda Station, where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A Garda crime unit carried out an examination of the scene following the incident, and CCTV has been canvassed from local businesses to be reviewed.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Grand Parade area last night and has any information to contact Angelsea Garda Station on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1 800 666 111.