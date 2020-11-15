Two arrested following petrol bomb attack in Antrim

Digital Desk Staff

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a house was attacked with a petrol bomb in Co Antrim.

It was flung into a house on Fisherwick Gardens in Ballymena just before 5am this morning.

We’re appealing for witnesses after a petrol bomb was thrown at a property in Ballymena this morning. Thankfully, no injuries reported. https://t.co/r8EYGS4Ej9 — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) November 15, 2020

The three people inside managed to put the fire out before the fire service arrived at the scene.

Nne of the occupants were said to have been injured.

Two men, aged 26 and 28, are currently in custody in relation to the attack.

The PSNI is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information to contact them.