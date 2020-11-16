Covid-19 in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

Kenneth Fox

Donegal is the county with the highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people, currently sitting at 275.8, according to new data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Overall, Covid-19 case numbers are starting to drop across the country.

Donegal recorded 439 new cases of the virus from November 1st up until midnight on November 14th, when you compare that to 14 days prior there were 508 cases in the county.

Limerick is the county with the second highest incidence rate in the country with 201.6, followed by Westmeath which has a rate of 170.1.

Limerick recorded 393 new cases of the virus over the past 14 days, while Westmeath only recorded 151.

Ireland recorded 6,041 cases of the virus during this 14-day period with the current incidence rate of the country now at 126.86.

Some 2,035 cases were associated with clusters, 16 cases were regarded as imported and 664 healthcare workers were infected by Covid-19.

Females accounted for 3,100 cases while men accounted for 2,931. The median age of those infected by the virus during this period was 36 years of age.

Age breakdown

In terms of the age breakdown of cases during the 14-day period, 25-34 years old accounted for the most cases with 1002. That was followed by 35-44 year olds who accounted for 940 cases and 45-54 years old who accounted for 853 cases.

The age group which resulted in the most hospitalisations were 75-84 years old who accounted for 102 people being hospitalised. Overall, 369 people were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 during this period.

21 people were admitted to ICU during this 14-day period with six people between the ages of 65 and 74 ending up in intensive care.

As of this morning, 276 people are in hospital with the virus and 33 people are in intensive care. On Sunday one death and a further 378 new cases of the virus were confirmed by the Department of Health.