Dogs worth €150,000 seized in operation targeting illegal puppy farming

Monday, November 16, 2020

By David Young, PA

32 dogs worth an estimated €150,000 and four horses have been seized during garda raids targeting illegal puppy farming.

The animals were recovered during planned searches in the Baldoyle area of north Dublin.

The dogs seized included Chihuahuas, Jack Russells and Pugs.

Six of the Chihuahuas were found to be pregnant.

The Garda said all of the animals seized were now in the care of appropriate rescue agencies.

Gardai said no arrests were planned in this phase of their investigation into illegal puppy farms and other criminal activities.

