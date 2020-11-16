  • Home >
Eight fire crews tackling huge warehouse blaze in Dublin industrial estate

Monday, November 16, 2020

Michelle McGlynn

People in Tallaght in Dublin have been warned to keep doors and windows closed because of a fire at an industrial estate.

Emergency crews are at the scene in Cookstown Industrial Estate tonight where several units at a warehouse/factory are ablaze.

Dublin Fire Brigade is warning the blaze is creating a large amount of smoke.

Strong winds are driving the smoke across a wide area and visibility is affected on the M50.

It is asking people to take precautions against the smoke if they can smell it and stay clear of the scene.

There are eight units on the scene including two aerial appliances.

