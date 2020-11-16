Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

A further six cases of Covid-19 were reported in Carlow on Monday evening among 456 new cases nationally.

Carlow now has the third lowest rate of Covid-19 in the country with only Wexford and Wicklow beneath it.

There have been 44 new cases of Covid-19 in the county in the last two weeks.

Five deaths were reported today to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Of the cases notified today;

199 are men / 257 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

105 in Dublin, 85 in Limerick, 43 in Cork, 38 in Meath, 25 in Clare and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2pm today 274 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.