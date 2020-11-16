Proposal for 853 Dublin homes rejected by councillors

Digital Desk Staff

Councillors in Dublin have blocked a move to sell off €44 million worth of city-owned land to a private developer.

Glenveagh Homes would have built 853 homes on the site in Santry and sold half of them on the private market.

Critics say the local authority should develop the site itself and provide more social homes, and cut the cost of affordable homes there.

Tonight councillors rejected the sale of the land by 48 votes to 14, with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael representatives calling for a deferral.

The council’s head of housing Brendan Kenny says it means the site will lie vacant for years.

Mr Kenny said: “I think it would be highly disappointing and frustrating if this very important project, at this very advanced stage, could be killed off tonight, which seems to be the case.

“The rejection of this proposal before council tonight means that the entire project has to be abandoned immediately with the loss of 853 proposed new homes that are so badly needed.”