Rangers receive over 90k for walking track

There was great news for Borris this week with Mt Leinster Rangers securing over €90,000 for a walking track and gym upgrade.

Cllr Willie Quinn welcomed the news of the Leader funding of €92,395 for the project.

The grant covers 75% of the expected cost of the project (€123,000) with the club making of the remainder.

The Borris councillor said: “It’ll be a major asset to the club. If you have parent coming in with your kids you will have a place they can stay and have a walk around the pitch to get exercise and then collect their kids. They do not have to go back and forward.”

Planning permission is obtained and it’s hoped to start work in the new year.

Cllr Quinn thanked the development committee at Mt Leinster Rangers for their efforts, Clare O’Shea project development officer with the county development partnership and the Leader committee for their help.