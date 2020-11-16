Technology is in place for remote council meetings

Cllr John Murphy takes to the ‘big screen’ at last Monday’s meeting of Carlow County Council

By Suzanne Pender

CLLR John Murphy took to the stage of the George Bernard Shaw Theatre last Monday, his face beaming down on an attentive audience, surrounded by lights, curtains and backdrops. But rather than turning thespian, the affable politician was turning to technology by choosing to turn up virtually to the council’s November meeting.

Like the entire country, Level 5 restrictions have forced local authorities to rethink how they continue to operate, which prompted a proposal at last week’s meeting to change standing orders to allow for virtual attendance. Senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy confirmed that local authorities can now hold meetings “remotely or partially remotely” and requested that this now be included in Carlow County Council’s standing orders.

Mr Brophy pointed out that the council would be using Microsoft Teams software for meetings, therefore no additional costs would be involved.

Cllr Wallace asked about members of the public being allowed to tune in virtually. Mr Brophy stated that normally members of the public were allowed access to council meetings having received a pass from elected members. He stated that elected members could contact him directly and, “where possible”, it could be arranged for a member of the public to view the meeting. “But there are strict guidelines surrounding that,” he added.