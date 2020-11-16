Woman becomes local celebrity after starring in Woodie’s Christmas ad

By Digital Desk Staff

A Wicklow woman has become a local celebrity after starring in a heartwarming Christmas advert for Woodie’s that has struck a chord with the nation.

Marie Comerford, known to many as one of the actors in Wicklow Gaol where she worked for more than 15 years before she retired, plays Mrs Higgins in the ad that went to air over the weekend.

Speaking to East Coast FM, she said its filming had been a wonderful experience, adding she was “overwhelmed” at the reaction from local people.

“It was two days and I loved every minute of it,” she said of the advert.

I went shopping. The minute I went in, the staff all started cheering me

“I mean I felt like I was a very important person. And then the other thing that I’m overwhelmed is the people of Wicklow, all the message I’m getting, it’s just unbelievable.

“You know, I had an experience this morning in Tesco, I went shopping. The minute I went in, the staff all started cheering me and calling me Mrs Higgins.

“I mean that’s just overwhelming, I thought it was lovely of them to do that.”

If ever there was a Christmas to look out for one another, this is the one ❤️ So, we’re delighted to share our Christmas ad which tells the story of how a simple act of homemaking becomes a beautiful act of kindness from one neighbour to another. #WereAllHomemakers pic.twitter.com/f8WCTYfKrQ — Woodie’s (@WoodiesIreland) November 14, 2020

Woodie’s said the Christmas ad “tells the story of how a simple act of homemaking becomes a beautiful act of kindness from one neighbour to another.”

The video shows Mrs Higgins, who lives on Ebenezer Terrace in Dublin, leaving her house each day through a creaky front gate with a loose hinge.

Neighbours often rush past and warmly shout hello as the community prepares for Christmas, but Mrs Higgins seems to live alone aside from her dog Kevin, and has no one to help her with her gate.

This all changes one snowy day when she returns home to find that an unexpected helper – a teenage neighbour who lives across the street – has noticed her trouble and decided to lend a helping hand.