Writers get creative juices flowing with release of new book

By Elizabeth Lee

A GROUP of creative writers have taken the plunge and have just released a slim volume of their work.

The Rathdangan Writers’ group was formed by retired teacher John Rossiter in 2018 and, as the name suggests, they meet in the village of Rathdangan on a regular basis.

The workshops provided the opportunity for aspiring writers to develop their creative skills and to share their work with other writers in a friendly and supportive group setting. The group members were keen to see their work in print, so with the help of printer Paul Canna in Knockannana, the group have published a selection of their stories and poetry entitled ***A feast from the pantry***.

The book features work by Ann O’Reilly and Gerardine Murphy Doyle from Hacketstown, Henrike Lehmeier from Talbotstown and Nicky Butler, Jim Kearney and Gillian Farrar from Baltinglass.

“There’s a good range of stories in the book, there’s a real mix of themes there,” said John.

The name of the book came about from the group’s use of the Village Pantry teashop in Rathdangan for their coffee breaks, which were an integral part of the workshop programme. The group hope to resume the writing workshops when Covid regulations allow.

Copies of ***A feast from the pantry*** are on sale for €5 at Burke’s stationery shop and O’Reilly’s petrol station in Baltinglass. It is also available for sale in O’Toole Hall, Rathdangan between 10am and 10.30am each morning or by post from Paul Canna in Ardnaboy, Hacketstown, County Carlow.