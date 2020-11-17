Budding Carlow artists win top awards at Texaco art competition

TWO talented Carlow kids have won top prizes in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Eleven-year-old Muirne Leyden, a pupil at Creative Processes, Rathoe, won second prize for her work entitled ‘High as a Kite’ in the nine to 11 years category. From Browneshill, Muirne’s composition was described by final adjudicator and chairman of the judging panel Professor Declan McGonagle as “an unusual use of materials in creating a very controlled, vibrant and colourful image”.

The piece is made of dry felt and Muirne learned the craft at Creative Processes over the past year. Simone Webb of Creative Processes explained the inspiration behind the image. “Murine had some photographs flying her kite in Oak Park. She really enjoyed it and it was a happy memory so she decided to recreate that image.”

Another Carlow winner was ten-year-old Lilianne Dempsey, a pupil at Carlow Educate Together, who won a Special Merit Award for an artwork entitled ‘Fishy Fishy’. Professor McGonagle said it “was imaginative and displayed high levels of skill”.

Lilianne from Chapelstown spoke about her oil pastel piece.

“I really like all kinds of sea creatures, including fish. I saw that the oceans had rubbish in them so I was thinking it would be great to draw a picture of colourful fish to remind me and everyone of how great they are, so that people would make sure not to fill them with rubbish.”

Due to Covid-19 it was not possible to hold an awards ceremony, but certificates were delivered to the talented Carlow winners.