Carlow children unable to secure school bus transport

Over 30 Carlow children have been unable to secure school bus transport due to the late payment in fees.

32 children in total, eligible for the school transport scheme, have not yet secured a place, it was revealed recently in the Dáil.

The scheme is designed to transport to and from school of children who reside remote from their nearest school.

Education minister Normal Foley said: “School Transport is a significant operation managed by Bus Éireann on behalf of the Department of Education. In the 2019/20 school year over 120,000 children, including over 14,200 children with special educational needs, were transported in over 5,000 vehicles on a daily basis to primary and post-primary schools throughout the country covering over 100 million kilometres at a cost of over €219m in 2019.”

Minister Foley said the county breakdown was a snapshot at a particular time and may be subject to change.