Christmas lights switched on in Dublin City Centre

Muireann Duffy

The Christmas lights in Dublin City Centre have been switched on this evening, marking the start of the countdown to Christmas.

This year’s celebrations were quite different from previous year’s, being switched on without the customary large crowds braving the cold due to current Level 5 restrictions.

The lights were switched on by 11-year-old, Simone from Co Westmeath who is a patient at Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

The Christmas lights are organised by Dublin Town, who livestreamed the event on their social media platforms to allow the public to see the city come alight.

In addition, the Irish-language ‘Nollaig Shona Duit’ sign has been reinstated in Grafton Street this year, replacing the ‘Welcome to Grafton Quarter’ sign from last year.