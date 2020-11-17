Death notices and funeral arrangements

Síle Graham (née Conroy)

Ballinagall, Ballickmoyler, Carlow

Passed away on Monday 16 November. Deeply regretted by her husband Noel, children Damien and Concepta, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren Katie and Laura, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will be held at 2pm on Thursday afternoon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Arles (restricted to 25 people). Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James (Jim) Davis

James (Jim) Davis, 2 Bourlum Wood, Green Road, Carlow and formerly Warlingham, Surrey and Dublin, Retired Royal Engineers, died 15 November (peacefully) at home. Predeceased by his brother Paddy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marlene, sons Stuart, Scott and Neil, sisters Frances, Joan, Peggy and Gina, daughters-in-law, his 10 adored grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral service will take place in Mount Jerome Crematorium on 18 Wednesday at 4pm which can be viewed from the following link https://vimeo.com/event/153499

Marlene and family wish to thank most sincerely the HSE, Bluebird Care and the neighbours for all their kindness and support throughout Jim’s illness.

Aileen Dunne

38 Dublin Road, Tullow, Carlow

Aileen died suddenly at her residence on Sunday 15 November. Beloved mother of Clint, Scott and Lydia and dear sister of Mary, Jimmy and Ken. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 am (for family and close friends) in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, followed by burial in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery. The Mass may be viewed on Tullow Parish webcam with the following link. www.tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam.

Aileen’s funeral courtége will travel from Byrne’s Funeral Home on Thursday at 10.45 am and people are welcome to line the route whilst adhering to social distancing.

Aidan Monahan

37 Shandon Park, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Tullow, Carlow

Late of Bridge Street, Tullow. Aidan died peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow. On Monday 16 November. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Angela, son John, sisters Bessie, AnnaMary, Margaret and Carmel, brothers Mike, Pat, Chris and the late Father John SMA, granddaughter Kora, great-grandson Che, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents John and Anne.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 am in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow (for family and close friends) followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery

Eileen Hennessy

Eileen Hennessy of ‘Glendarra’, Brownshill Road, Carlow and formerly of The Well, Knocknacree, Castledermot, Co Kildare, passed away, peacefully, on 14 November 2020, at SignaCare Nursing Home, Killerig, Co Carlow, in her 96th year.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sisters-in-law Teresa Hennessy and Kathleen O’Rourke, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in The Holy Family Church, Askea, on Tuesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in Grange Cemetery, Carlow.

Eileen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service on Tuesday, at 11am, by using the following link.

www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Anne Manning (née Meaney)

Clonliffe Road, Drumcondra, Dublin / Old Leighlin, Carlow

Anne Manning (née) Meaney (dressmaker) Clonliffe Road, Dublin and formerly of The Ridge, Old Leighlin, Co. Carlow passed away peacefully, on Sunday 15 November 2020, at TLC Centre, Santry, Dublin; Beloved wife of the late Jim, sister of the late Bridie, Jimmy, Johnny, Denis, Margaret and Noreen; Sadly missed by her loving sons Tim and Greg and their partners Colleen and Véronique, sisters Eilish, Mary and Chrissie, brother Michael, grandchildren Eamon and Liam, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Removal from Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow (Eircode R93 C560) on Tuesday morning at 10.30 o’c to St. Lazarian’s Church, Leighlinbridge arriving for 11 o’c Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Leighlinbridge Cemetery.

Anne’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live by logging on to St. Lazarian’s Church, Leighlinbridge and follow the link. Family flowers only please.