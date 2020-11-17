€57,000 worth of drugs seized by Gardaí in Galway

Muireann Duffy
Gardaí have seized €57,000 worth of suspected heroin, cocaine and cash in Galway city.
The drugs were detected on Thursday, November 12th as part of an intelligence-led operation.
A car was searched in the Newcastle are of the city at approximately 1pm as part of the operation.
During the search €25,000 worth of heroin, €14,000 worth of cocaine and €18,000 in cash was discovered.
A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the drugs and has since been released.
A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and enquiries are ongoing.