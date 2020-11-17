€57,000 worth of drugs seized by Gardaí in Galway

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have seized €57,000 worth of suspected heroin, cocaine and cash in Galway city.

The drugs were detected on Thursday, November 12th as part of an intelligence-led operation.

A car was searched in the Newcastle are of the city at approximately 1pm as part of the operation.

During the search €25,000 worth of heroin, €14,000 worth of cocaine and €18,000 in cash was discovered.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the drugs and has since been released.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and enquiries are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Foley: no plan to extend Christmas holidays

Tuesday, 17/11/20 - 5:00pm

Residents cannot appeal M28 Cork-Ringaskiddy motorway decision

Tuesday, 17/11/20 - 5:00pm

Owners of Co Cork pub in legal row over insurance policy

Tuesday, 17/11/20 - 4:53pm