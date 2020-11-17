  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • IT Carlow has 600 free/subsidised higher education places

IT Carlow has 600 free/subsidised higher education places

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Class of 2019: Pictured are Sarah Rabbitte and Aisling Brady at Institute of Technology Carlow. Photo; Mary Browne

By Elizabeth Lee

IT Carlow is offering 600 free or subsidised higher education places to help people get back to work and to upskill.

The announcement follows last month’s declaration by further education minister Simon Harris of more than €30 million in free and subsidised higher education places under the Jobs Stimulus package to help get people back to work, upskill workers and build economic confidence while continuing to manage the impact of Covid-19.

The 600 places announced by IT Carlow are for courses starting in December and January and include postgraduate places in tourism marketing and BIM and construction project management, as well as 16 short, modular courses.

The modular courses are available in a wide range of skills areas, such as web design, leadership and change management, biopharmaceutical operations, construction project management and CAD and 3D modelling. Modular courses are short and focused and will be offered in a flexible manner, allowing people to gain important skills without taking a considerable period away from the labour market.

Each module will also be stand-alone so that participants can gain skills and put them into practice immediately in the workplace, but are also accredited in such a way as to provide building blocks to a full qualification, should the student so wish.

Those interested in applying for a course must register by December 2020. Details on the courses and how to apply are available at https://www.itcarlow.ie/study/lifelong-learning/how-to-apply-evening-courses/part-time-courses-application-form.htm

IT Carlow is also offering a number of Springboard+ funded programmes in areas such data protection, entrepreneurship and computing. Places on Springboard+ courses are fully funded for jobseekers, while employed participants pay just 10% of the programme cost.

A number of self-financing, short certificate programmes are also available in areas such as digital marketing, disability studies, family support, python programming and legal practice and procedures, among others. Applications are online via https://www.itcarlow.ie/study/lifelong-learning/how-to-apply-evening-courses/part-time-courses-application-form.htm

To showcase and discuss the courses available, the Faculty of Lifelong Learning at IT Carlow will organise a number of online information sessions, from Tuesday 1 December to Thursday 3 December from 7pm to 8pm. Attendees are requested to register online for the sessions at https://www.itcarlow.ie/study/lifelong-learning/virtual-information-sessions-registration.htm

Dr Joseph Collins, Head of Faculty Lifelong Learning commented, “Investing in your skillset is one of the shrewdest investments that you can make in your career. Upskilling and reskilling is about building on existing qualifications and experience and it gives all of us an opportunity to change careers or move to another level in our current careers. Our information sessions give potential applicants a unique opportunity to engage with our staff and to learn more about our broad suite of programmes and courses.”

For further information visitnwww.itcarlow.ie/LLL or email [email protected]

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Patch is the 2020 Carlow Puppy of the year

Tuesday, 17/11/20 - 4:59pm

TD wants taoiseach to issue state apology

Tuesday, 17/11/20 - 4:00pm

Santa gets ready to Zoom into your own living room

Tuesday, 17/11/20 - 3:00pm