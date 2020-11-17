Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

A further five cases of Covid-19 were reported in Carlow on Tuesday evening among 366 nationally.

However, the rolling 14 day Carlow figure continues to fall with 47 cases recorded.

The county has the third lowest rate of Covid-19 in the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 11 additional deaths related to Covid-19. All deaths reported today occurred in November.

There has been a total of 1,995 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 16 November, the HPSC has been notified of 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 68,686 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

169 are men / 197 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

84 in Dublin, 44 in Limerick, 34 in Cork, 34 in Donegal, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 272 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “I am increasingly concerned that the positive trends we had seen recently have not been maintained.

“The 5-day moving average of daily cases has increased from an average of 350 cases on the 11th November to 424 today.

“We have two weeks to continue in our efforts to drive down community transmission of this disease as much as possible. The lower the incidence the more flexibility the country will have in easing measures.”