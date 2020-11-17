Man charged in connection with pharmacy robbery in Cork city

A man arrested in connection with the robbery of a pharmacy in Cork city has been charged.

The incident happened about 3pm on Monday when a man entered the shop on South Terrace, threatened staff and left with a number of tablets.

A description of the suspect was circulated to gardaí on duty in the area.

Gardaí then met a man in his 20s who fitted the description of the suspect following a patrol.

He was arrested and questioned at Bridewell Garda station.

The man is due to appear before Cork City District Court on Tuesday morning.