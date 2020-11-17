Met Éireann issues wind warning for six western counties

Muireann Duffy

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for six western counties.

Met Éireann have announced the alert for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick with winds expected to reach average speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.

The warning will come into effect from 3pm tomorrow and will last until 1am on Thursday.

The forecaster has warned that strong winds in tandem with high tides will pose an increased risk of costal flooding.

Windy conditions are also expected later this evening with two yellow status gale warnings being issued for tonight.

South to southwest winds are due to reach gale force eight on Irish coastal waters later today and into tonight., while western winds will reach the same level late tomorrow morning.