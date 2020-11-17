Patch is the 2020 Carlow Puppy of the year

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW’S favourite puppy has just been announced as an adorable Sprocket called Patch.

Proud owner Rachel Byrne is over the moon that the four-legged love-of-her-life has won the county title of this year’s Petmania Puppy of the year competition.

“I actually couldn’t believe it when the people from Petmania rang me. It was spilling rain outside and all we wanted to do was go for a walk because Patch loves that, and rolling in the mud, too! They wanted him to go for a grooming session straight away and there wasn’t a bother on him!” a delighted Rachel told The Nationalist.

“My boyfriend Philip Pierce gave me Patch as a present. I’m completely in love with him (Patch)! I couldn’t believe it when Philip gave me a dog. He already gave me two sheep for Christmas because he knows that I love animals. I’m a real animal person.”

Rachel is a 23-year-old social care worker from Tinahely and is the daughter of Mary and Kevin Byrne. When she got her little bundle-of-joy-and-boundless-energy Patch, she moved into her sister’s house in Hacketstown because it has a bigger garden.

“I actually moved house for him. Can you believe that?” laughed Rachel.

“Patch is a Springer Spaniel and Cocker Spaniel cross and he’s so clever. He sits, he gives me the paw and he’s house trained. Spaniels are very clever dogs and Patch is amazing!”

The fun-loving pooch looked very proud of his prize-winning rosette and he surely appreciated the box of yummy dog food that he scooped, too.

Now the adorable pooch will go forward for the chance to win the national title and scoop prizes worth over €1,500, including a luxury staycation to the dog-friendly Enniscoe House in Co Mayo with Rachel, thanks to Ireland’s Blue Books.

The 2020 Puppy of the Year competition received a massive 31,051 votes, 2,848 of them coming from Carlow.

The competition was “ruff”, but Patch beat a talented pack of local dogs, including Bailey, a Schnauzer/Shihtzu; Cocker Spaniel Kobiee, terrier-cross Lily and Staffordshire Bull Terrier Thor.

Patch will now go forward to the grand final, which will be adjudicated by a panel of experts. The national winner will become the face of the brand for 2020-21 and receive prizes worth over €1,500. The winner will be announced via Petmania’s social media channels on Friday 20 November.