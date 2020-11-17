Residential land in Carlow town goes under the hammer next month

By Suzanne Pender

A WELL-LOCATED parcel of residential lands of approximately 2.07Ha (5.11 acres) goes for online auction in Carlow town next month.

The lands at Eire Óg Link Road, Ballinacarrig, Carlow are situated on the eastern side of the new Eire Óg Link Road, approximately two kilometres from the town centre, located close to existing residential developments and the well-known Eire Óg GAA Club.

Lisney Estate Agents will conduct the online auction scheduled to take place on Tuesday 8 December with the AMV currently at €700,000.

In terms of development potential, the site is zoned Residential 2 under the spatial plan for the greater Carlow/Graiguecullen Urban Area and also benefits from a positive planning history with a previous grant for a mixed-use scheme of 146 residential units and 18 commercial units (now expired).

The site further benefits from a dedicated roundabout access and significant road frontage to the new Eire Óg Link Road and it is understood that all services are available to the lands.

The site offers a prime opportunity to develop a residential scheme (SPP) located near to all amenities and close to Carlow town centre.

Ross Shorten and Martin O’Halloran of Lisney expect good interest from developers and investors in the land, given its close proximity to the town, its favourable zoning, availability of services and positive previous planning history.

The land is being offered for sale by online auction, guiding €700,000, and using the Offr Auction Platform.

The bidding opens at 3pm on Tuesday 8 December.

For further information, contact the sole selling agents, Lisney.