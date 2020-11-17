Residents cannot appeal M28 Cork-Ringaskiddy motorway decision

Michael McAleer

Local residents who lost a legal challenge to An Bord Pleanala’s approval for a 14km M28 motorway between Cork and Ringaskiddy, were today told they cannot bring an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Mr Justice Michael MacGrath in the High Court refused an umbrella group representing local residents, the M28 Steering Group, leave to appeal to the highest court in the land.

The judge ruled he was not satisfied that the M28 Steering Group had raised points of law of exceptional public importance.

They had sought leave to appeal under Section 50 of the Planning and Development Act which allows an appeal to the Supreme Court if the case involves points of law of exceptional public importance and it is in the public interest an appeal is taken.

The High Court last December dismissed the challenge to An Bord Pleanala’s June 2018 decision to grant approval for the motorway.

On Tuesday, Mr Justice Michael MacGrath also concluded he was not satisfied it has been established that the court ought to refer suggested questions to Europe and the CJEU.

Mr Justice MacGrath was also not satisfied it was desirable in the public interest that a certificate allowing a leave to appeal should be issued.