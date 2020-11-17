  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Residents cannot appeal M28 Cork-Ringaskiddy motorway decision

Residents cannot appeal M28 Cork-Ringaskiddy motorway decision

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Michael McAleer

Local residents who lost a legal challenge to An Bord Pleanala’s approval for a 14km M28 motorway between Cork and Ringaskiddy, were today told they cannot bring an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Mr Justice Michael MacGrath in the High Court refused an umbrella group representing local residents, the M28 Steering Group, leave to appeal to the highest court in the land.

The judge ruled he was not satisfied that the M28 Steering Group had raised points of law of exceptional public importance.

They had sought leave to appeal under Section 50 of the Planning and Development Act which allows an appeal to the Supreme Court if the case involves points of law of exceptional public importance and it is in the public interest an appeal is taken.

The High Court last December dismissed the challenge to An Bord Pleanala’s June 2018 decision to grant approval for the motorway.

On Tuesday, Mr Justice Michael MacGrath also concluded he was not satisfied it has been established that the court ought to refer suggested questions to Europe and the CJEU.

Mr Justice MacGrath was also not satisfied it was desirable in the public interest that a certificate allowing a leave to appeal should be issued.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Foley: no plan to extend Christmas holidays

Tuesday, 17/11/20 - 5:00pm

Owners of Co Cork pub in legal row over insurance policy

Tuesday, 17/11/20 - 4:53pm

Arts Minister welcomes report which proposes universal basic income for artists

Tuesday, 17/11/20 - 4:40pm