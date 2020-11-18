12 deaths and 379 new cases of Covid-19 as Ireland passes 2,000 deaths

Kenneth Fox

A further 12 deaths and an additional 379 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

It means there has been a total of 2,006 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

With 379 new cases today, there has now been a total of 69,058 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There are 274 people in hospital currently with Covid-19 and a further 33 people in ICU.

The Department of Health said that of the cases notified today: 174 are men while 203 are women, 64 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 36 years old.

In terms of the location of the virus, 116 cases are in Dublin, 38 in Donegal, 30 in Meath, 27 in Cork, 22 in Limerick, 22 in Louth, and the remaining 124 cases are spread across all other counties.

Dr. Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said: “Today we sadly report over 2,000 deaths associated with Covid-19 to date in this country. This pandemic has impacted, directly and indirectly, on families and communities all across Ireland.

“It is important that we continue to work together if we are to suppress this virus and protect as many people as possible. For the next two weeks, work from home, stay at home and follow public health advice.”

Tonight’s figures come as the Minister of State for Employment Affairs and Retail Businesses Damien English has said that the Government will announce details towards the end of next week for the lifting of Level 5 restrictions and the reopening of the retail sector.

Mr English told RTÉ radio’s News at One that plans will be announced when it was appropriate after NPHET and other experts have had time to analyse data from the first four weeks of Level 5 restrictions.

The Government had been engaging with the retail sector throughout the lockdown and recognised the difficulties being faced, he said. It was intended that the Cabinet would be in a position to make an announcement by the end of next week, added the Minister.

Longer opening hours would be considered to facilitate demand, but it would not be the same as other Christmases he warned.